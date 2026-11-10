Brief Closure Of US-97 Through Tonasket Planned For Veteran’s Day Morning

Brief Closure Of US-97 Through Tonasket Planned For Veteran’s Day Morning

photo credit: Google

Drivers in Okanogan County might find their travel plans temporarily interrupted due to a brief road closure in connection with local Veteran's Day observances on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the shutdown will impact both lanes of about a mile of U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) in the community of Tonasket.

DOT officials say the closure is necessary while the town stages its annual Veteran's Day parade through the downtown area.

US-97 will be closed between its intersection with First and Seventh Streets for about an hour beginning at 10:30 a.m., during which time motorists should expect to encounter barriers and flaggers guiding them around the closure zone.

The DOT says drivers in the area should also plan for the closure of State Route 20 at its easternmost intersection with Sixth Avenue in Tonasket during the same timeframe.

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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

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