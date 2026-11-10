Man Charged In Connection With Moses Lake Drive-By Shooting

A Grant County man is behind bars and facing numerous charges connected to a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake last weekend.

Authorities say it happened on Saturday, Nov. 7 during a house party at a residence on South Pioneer Way where two women initially engaged in an argument and 26-year-old Cassius James Olveda brandished a handgun nearby.

Prosecutors say when one of the women involved in the dispute left the party with four others, Olveda used the same weapon he'd displayed earlier to fire several rounds at the vehicle they occupied before fleeing the scene.

Investigators reportedly recovered five shell casings at the scene and a stolen handgun that was found in Olveda's possession.

Olveda was tracked down and arrested and is now facing formal charges of five counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He remains lodged at the Grant County Jail awaiting his arraignment in Grant County Superior Court.