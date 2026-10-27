Kittitas County Police Seek Tips About Vehicles Stolen In 2025 Burglary

Police in Kittitas County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating two vehicles they say were stolen last summer.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the UTV and riding lawnmower were taken during a burglary in the Ellensburg area in July, 2025.

Investigators say both vehicles may have been sold or given to other parties, likely without any knowledge that either had been stolen.

Detectives are asking members of the public to come forward if they purchased or were gifted a vehicle matching either description by a private party anytime between now and last July, or who might have any information regarding the thefts.

Reports can be made directly to Deputy Chase DeVore at 509-925-8534. Tipsters should be prepared to reference Case #S25-10321.