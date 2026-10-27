Peshastin Home A Total Loss After Monday Morning Fire

Peshastin Home A Total Loss After Monday Morning Fire

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A Peshastin residence has been reduced to ruins, following a fire on Monday morning.

Officials with Chelan County Fire District No. 6 say crews responded to the blaze in the 3500 block of Allen Lane at around 10 a.m., and arrived at the scene to find the home full involved.

Firefighters established a defensive position around the residence and were able keep the flames from spreading to several clusters of nearby trees.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the flames, but the home was a total loss.

The home's lone resident and their pet dog were able to safely evacuate shortly after the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chelan County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby/Canva

Filed Under: house fire, news, peshastin
Categories: KPQ News

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