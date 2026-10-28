NCW Authorities Warning Of Fake Death Notice & Nursing Home Scams

Authorities in Central Washington are warning the public about several scams that are currently making the rounds on social media.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says many of the schemes are designed to trick people into clicking on harmful links or bilking them out of money.

Officials say one of the most pervasive scams at the moment involves the posting of fake death notifications.

The ruse begins with fraudsters posting to social media sites about the false death of a friend or relative, along with photos of items like emergency vehicles and crime scene tape to make their stories appear more legitimate.

Once people are fooled into clicking a provided link, victims are then redirected to a site that enables the scammer to steal their account information and password, and possibly infect their phone and/or computer with harmful malware.

After gaining access to the victim's account, the post can then be shared, allowing it to proliferate with a further air of credibility.

Another con being seen by police involves fictitious posts on social media regarding the placement of a relative in a nursing facility.

Swindlers pedal the bogus claim in a similar manner to the death notification scheme, but typically also attempt to solicit money for down payments and other services at the nursing home.

Law enforcement officials are reminding citizens that the individuals behind these scams are professional criminals who victimize people for a living and can be very convincing.

They are urging people when online:

Never to click on links that seem in any way suspicious

Change your password immediately if you think you entered it into a fake login page.

Use trusted security software when downloading files or apps.

Report suspicious posts to social media companies.

Contact friends and relatives in a way other than social media to verify any claims regarding their health or well-being, and let them know if you think their account might have been hacked.