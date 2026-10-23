Yakima Shooting Suspect Arrested In Moses Lake

The primary suspect in a Yakima shooting has been arrested in neighboring Grant County.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers from its Street Crimes Unit assisted agents with the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending 25-year-old Isaiah Sanchez on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say they received several notifications from regional FLOCK cameras regarding Sanchez that helped lead to his arrest.

A handgun modified to fire as an automatic weapon was also found in Sanchez's vehicle, along with other evidence tying him to the shooting.

Sanchez was remanded into the custody of the Yakima County Sheriff's Office as he awaits both local and federal prosecution.