Two Suspects Arrested In Connection To Gang-Related Drive-By Shooting In Moses Lake

Two people are behind bars in connection to a gang-related drive-by shooting in Moses Lake this week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the incident, which reportedly caused no injuries, occurred in the 1400 block of Buell Drive early Thursday.

Investigators say they were able to tie video surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle to a gang-related skirmish at a Moses Lake gas station.

At around 9 p.m., detectives located the vehicle in the 600 block of North Stratford Road and arrested two of its occupants, 21-year-old David Cantu and a 17-year-old male who's name is being withheld.

Police say they located numerous firearms inside the vehicle and two of its other occupants are also facing misdemeanor charges.