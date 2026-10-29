Two Teens Arrested After Vehicle, Foot Pursuit In Moses Lake

Two Teens Arrested After Vehicle, Foot Pursuit In Moses Lake

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Two teens are in jail following a vehicle and foot pursuit in Moses Lake this week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it happened Tuesday when officers with its Street Crimes Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Roads 4 Northeast and K Northeast.

After the vehicle pulled over, officers reportedly observed the driver, 18-year-old Noah McKinney, place something in the back seat before switching places with his passenger, 18-year-old Manuel Olivarez, who then sped away from the scene before police could make contact with the men.

A brief pursuit ensued, with the suspects leading officers onto Road K.5 Northeast to a dead end, where McKinney exited the vehicle as Olivarez drove through the yard of a private residence and down a steep hillside.

McKinney was quickly tracked down and arrested, while Olivarez continued to flee through a fenced cattle pasture until the vehicle broke down.

Olivarez then fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later along Road 4.2 Northeast.

A search of the suspects' vehicle turned up a pistol which had been modified to fire as a machine gun, which McKinney was booked into the Grant County Jail for illegally possessing.

Olivarez was also booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempting to elude a law enforcement official and hit-and-run.

Police officials say the initial traffic stop stemmed from an ongoing investigation into McKinney for illegal weapons possession.

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