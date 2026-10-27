One Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident On I-82 Near Ellensburg

One Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident On I-82 Near Ellensburg

Photo Credit | Getty Editorial

One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:05 p.m. on Interstate-82 about eight miles south of Ellensburg when a pickup truck driven by 73-year-old Johnny Gardner of Yakima lost control, went off the roadway, and crashed into the median of the freeway.

Gardner sustained unspecified injuries in the wreck and was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation and slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of the interstate of several hours.

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