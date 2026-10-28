Ephrata Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Wenatchee Police, Vehicle Pursuit In Grant County

An Ephrata man was recently arrested after police say he attempted to assault officers in Wenatchee before leading Grant County deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it began when officers with the Wenatchee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 24-year-old Romeo Padron last Thursday, Oct. 22.

During the stop, Padron was reportedly uncooperative and nearly struck two officers with his vehicle as he fled the scene.

Padron was believed to be armed at the time and had two young children inside the vehicle with him, causing officers and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office to break off their pursuit several times, including as he entered the city limits of Quincy.

A short time later, Padron's vehicle was spotted by police in the Moses Lake area, who followed him until he lost control and crashed at Exit 176 off Interstate-90 near West Broadway Avenue.

Investigators say Padron then fled on foot, leaving the two young children inside the vehicle as he made his way to an area near a police K9 training venue.

Due to his absconding near the facility, four K9 units quickly responded to assist pursuing officers, and Padron was located hiding in a row of shrubs.

He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on a long list of charges connected to both pursuits and his alleged attempt to assault officers in Wenatchee with his vehicle.

Police also uncovered a loaded handgun inside Padron's vehicle.

The children in Padron's vehicle were unharmed and turned over to the custody of a relative, with Child Protective Services being notified of the incident.