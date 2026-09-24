Three Wenatchee Police Officers Now Under Internal Review, Including Two For Alleged Criminal Conduct

The Wenatchee Police Department has issued a statement regarding three of its officers who are currently the subject of separate internal reviews.

The release was issued Wednesday (Sept. 23) by Police Chief Rick Johnson, who detailed that two of the reviews pertain to allegations of criminal behavior.

One of the officers, who was not named in the release, was placed on administrative leave by the Department on Tuesday (Sept. 22), after Johnson says he received reports they may have been involved in criminal conduct.

The Department says an internal review of the officer is now pending, following the completion of an investigation into the criminal allegations against them by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson says the officer will be named publicly if they are eventually charged with a crime.

Wenatchee Police Cpl. Danny Graves was also notified Tuesday that he is now under internal review for alleged violations of departmental policies related to an unattended death investigation (WPD Case #22W22217), including improper evidence handling and the untimely completion of required reports.

The internal review of Graves is being conducted by the Kennewick Police Department.

Tuesday's actions by the Department follow the arrest of Wenatchee Police Sgt. Cory Bernaiche for DUI earlier this month.

Bernaiche was reportedly off-duty when he struck a mailbox in Leavenworth with his private vehicle while intoxicated on Sept. 12.

He was subsequently placed on administrative leave by the Department pending the completion of an internal review and a criminal investigation being handled by the Washington State Patrol.

In Wednesday's release, Johnson said he maintains an “unwavering commitment to the Department and to our community” and that he “will continue to lead with transparency, professionalism, and consistency to meet the needs of those we serve.”

City of Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier also commented in the release, “The Wenatchee Police Department is held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and the City is committed to addressing these matters fairly and thoroughly.”

The Department added that it is expecting the review and investigatory process for each officer to be conducted fairly and thoroughly, and in accordance with due process.