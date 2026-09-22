Man Arrested For Robbery After Attempted Assault On Clerk At Coulee City Convenience Store

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he stole several items from a convenience store and attempted to assault the clerk on Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 2 in Coulee City, when 47-year-old Donald E. Compton tried to assault the clerk after taking a carton of milk and a meat stick without paying.

Deputies found Compton at his home in Coulee City where he was arrested before being transported to the Grant County Jail and booked for second-degree robbery.

Sheriff's officials are reminding would-be thieves in the county that shoplifting elevates to robbery in the eyes of he law when a person steals property through the threatened use of force, violence, or fear.