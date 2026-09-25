Fifth Suspect Arrested In Connection To Deadly Chelan Hills Fire

Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a human-caused wildfire that killed one, injured six, and destroyed nearly two dozen homes in Douglas County two months ago.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the 19-year-old man was arrested in Pierce County late Thursday.

The suspect was transported to the Chelan County Regional Jail where he was booked for first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault for his role in the deadly Chelan Hills Fire, which blackened over 10,000 acres, destroyed 19 homes, injured six firefighters, and killed 69-year-old Robert Lister in early July.

The identity of the suspect is expected to be released later today, and their arrest follows those of 18-year-old Michael Yakimov of Kent; 18-year-old Valentin Tabunscic of Tacoma; 19-year-old Mark Okhrimchik of University Place; and 19-year-old Julian Mikityuk of Pacific who are all facing the same charges for their roles in sparking the blaze.

Investigators say the five teens were part of a group of six young men who were responsible for igniting the deadly blaze by recklessly discharging fireworks from the back of a pickup truck that was traveling on U.S. Highway 97 near the Beebe Bridge on the night of July 4.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille says his agency is still seeking the last of the six suspects in the case, who is expected to be apprehended soon.