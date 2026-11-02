Omak Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car In Crosswalk On Halloween Night

A pedestrian has injuries after being hit by a car in Okanogan County on Saturday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:15 p.m. when 45-year-old Larry O'Bryan of Omak entered the crosswalk at U.S. Highway 97 and Engh Road and was struck by a sedan driven by 59-year-old Denise Schulz of Riverside.

O'Bryan sustained significant injuries in the collision and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

Troopers say neither party was intoxicated but the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

At the moment, there are no charges known to be pending against Schulz.