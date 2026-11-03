Another East Wenatchee Roadway Closing For Sewer Construction

Drivers in East Wenatchee will have to deal with the closure of yet another roadway due to sewer line replacement work this week.

Officials with the City of East Wenatchee say 15th Street Northeast will be fully closed beginning today (Tuesday, Nov. 3) and running through Thursday, Nov. 5.

The road will be shut down to all through traffic between Sunset Highway (State Route 28) to the west and North Baker Avenue to the east.

Local residents will be allowed access to their homes and properties during the closure.