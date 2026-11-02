Moses Lake Search Warrant Turns Up Two Pounds Of Meth, Arrest Made

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics late last week.

The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) says the arrest was made during the servicing of a search warrant by its Street Crimes Unit at a residence in the 4800 block of North Stratford Road on Friday afternoon.

MLPD officials say officers uncovered nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, along with a ledger containing the names of suspected buyers.

Investigators say 52-year-old Eligio Guzman was arrested for possessing the drugs and keeping the list of buyers, some of whom are also facing charges for their connection to Guzman's alleged sale of illegal narcotics.

Guzman was booked into the Grant County Jail for the possession and delivery of methamphetamine.