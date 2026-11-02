Othello Police Assist With Arrest Of Assault Suspect In Connell

A Franklin County teen is behind bars after police say he was found in possession of a firearm connected to an assault investigation.

The Othello Police Department says its officers assisted those of the Connell Police Department, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, and troopers with the Washington State Patrol in arresting the suspect, 18-year-old Brian Francisco Gonzalez-Luna of Connell in the early morning hours of Sunday (Nov. 1).

Authorities say Gonzalez-Luna was linked to a vehicle that was observed by police parking at a residence in Connell where he was apprehended.

Police say a subsequent search of both the vehicle and the home turned up a handgun that matched the description of one given by the victims of an assault allegedly perpetrated by Gonzalez-Luna last month.

Gonzalez-Luna was booked into the Franklin County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, and second-degree assault.

Police in Connell say their investigation is ongoing, while the Othello Police Department says it is opening its own investigation into Gonzalez-Luna for allegations of firearms violations.