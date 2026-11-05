Grant County Firefighter Struck By Hit-&-Run Driver At Accident Scene Near Mattawa

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he drove around a law enforcement barrier and struck a first responder with his car on Wednesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 10:30 p.m. as emergency crews would assisting with the containment of an oil spill at the scene of a traffic accident near the intersection of Roads L Southwest and 24 Southwest.

Deputies report 33-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Suarez of Mattawa breached a police barricade and hit the first responder in the leg as he drove his vehicle through the scene of the accident.

The victim was identified as Grant County Fire District No. 8 Battalion Chief Doug Anderson, who reportedly sustained a minor injuries in the collision and received treatment at the scene.

Shortly after hitting Anderson, Sheriff's officials say Ramirez-Suarez was tracked down by officers with the Mattawa Police Department and arrested.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of a hit-and-run, vehicular assault, and DUI.