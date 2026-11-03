Woman Sought For Using Fake Passport To Steal Money From Bank

Authorities in Moses Lake are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a woman who is wanted in connection to allegations of forgery and theft.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the woman supplied a fake passport to bank employees in order to withdrawal a large sum of money from an account that didn't belong to her on Oct. 15.

Investigators did not offer any further details about the alleged crimes, including the location of the bank where the theft is said to have occurred or any information regarding the suspect's possible identity.

The wanted woman is described as being Caucasian, heavyset, and likely in her late 30s or early 40s with long dark hair.

Surveillance images of the woman also depict her using a cane to assist with her mobility, and showed her wearing a gray dress with a brown cardigan-style sweater and dark-colored flats.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity, current whereabouts, or the crimes she allegedly committed is being asked to contact Officer Nelson with the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887 and reference Case #26ML13522.