Royal City Pilot Killed In Plane Crash Near Quincy

A Grant County man is dead after his small plane crashed near Quincy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 5 p.m., when the Cessna 176 went down in a field near the intersection of Adams Road South and Road 11 Southwest.

The pilot and lone occupant of the aircraft, 89-year-old Dwain Edward Forester of Royal City, was killed in the accident. His body is now in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office who will work to determine Forester's exact cause and manner of death.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman tells KPQ News it's unclear what might have caused the plane to crash and the Federal Aviation Administration is currently working to uncover more details.

Foreman says it's not yet known where Forester's flight originated or what his flight plan or destination had been.