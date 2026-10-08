Ex-Chelan County Drug Detecting Dog, K9 Gambit, Dies Suddenly – Procession Planned For Friday

A beloved border collie who had previously served as a narcotics-detecting K9 for the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has passed away unexpectedly.

Officials with Chelan County say K9 Gambit died suddenly on Wednesday night at the age of six. No details were provided about what might have caused his death.

Gambit served at the county jail for almost two years under former Chelan County Corrections Deputy Jacob Lewis, and retired last spring when Lewis moved on to become a patrol deputy for the sheriff's office in neighboring Douglas County.

Upon his departure from the jail, Lewis retained ownership over Gambit, who retired from police work and took up a place on the family couch at the Lewis' home.

“This was unexpected and heartbreaking,” Lewis said Thursday regarding the loss of his friend and former K9 colleague. “Gambit had settled into retirement and become a family dog. He definitely took on and enjoyed the role of a full-time family member.”

photo credit: Chelan County photo credit: Chelan County

During Gambit's time in service with the Justice Center, he made numerous public appearances and captured the hearts of many in the local community, much like his predecessor - K9 Kait, who also passed away suddenly in 2023.

In honor of Gambit's dedicated life as both a law enforcement dog and family companion, a procession has been planned for Friday (Oct. 9) at 10 a.m. in Wenatchee.

The procession will begin at the Lewis family home and finish at Columbia Pet Service near the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society on South Wenatchee Avenue.

Members of the general public are invited to line the sidewalks along the procession route to honor and pay their respects to Gambit.

For a detailed description of the planned route and more information about the event, click here.