Douglas County To Open Mobile Permitting Office For Assisting Wildfire Victims

Douglas County officials are making a move to assist property owners who have been impacted by this summer's devastating Chelan Hills Fire.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Land Services Department announced it is launching a new Planning, Permitting & Land Use Mobile Office to assist residents in navigating the rebuilding and recovery process.

The Mobile Office is part of the County’s disaster recovery efforts and will provide residents affected by July's fire the opportunity to meet with Land Services staff for planning, building, and land use assistance related to the rebuilding of their homes.

“We want to make the rebuilding process as accessible and straightforward as possible for residents affected by the Chelan Hills Fire,” says Douglas County Land Services Director, Kazi Haque. “By bringing our staff and resources directly into the community, we can help residents understand the permitting process, answer questions and provide assistance as they move forward with rebuilding.”

Land Services staff will be available at the Mobile Office to discuss the individual permits required for rebuilding homes and other structures, and assist residents in understanding the numerous steps involved in the recovery process.

The Mobile Office will allow residents impacted by the blaze, which destroyed 19 homes and over 100 outbuildings, an opportunity to receive permitting assistance without the need of traveling to the Land Services office in East Wenatchee.

Douglas County officials say the Mobile Office will open on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Fire District No. 4 parking lot, located at 13984 U.S. Highway 2 in Orondo.

Following its launch in October, the Mobile Office is scheduled to operate on the third Thursday of every month, depending on demand. And its hours and dates of operation could be expanded if the need for additional services is noted.