One Seriously Injured When Car Strikes Tractor Near Ephrata

A Grant County woman has injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Ephrata on Thursday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 5300 block of Road 3 Northwest when a sedan driven by 36-year-old Allison Younger of Ephrata crossed the center line and collided with a farm tractor pulling a trailer driven by 32-year-old Wilian Ocegueda of Othello.

Younger sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, while Ocegueda escaped without injury.

Traffic investigators say Ocegueda tried to avoid the collision by swerving into a roadside field, but Younger's vehicle struck the trailer his tractor was pulling.

The wreck snarled traffic on the roadway for a number of hours.