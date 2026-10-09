Blowing Dust Advisory Issued For Parts Of Columbia Basin

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for parts of Central Washington today.

Forecasters say gusty winds in excess of 40 mph could stir up dust and loose sediments, creating visibility issues for drivers.

The affected area covers a portion of the Western and Central Columbia Basin, including in and around the towns of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, and Othello.

Travelers are being advised to remain vigilant for the presence of blowing dust on parts of Interstate-90 and State Routes 17, 24, 26, and 28, along with all of State Routes 243, 262, 281, 282, and 283, and all of Adams, Beverly-Burke, and Dodson Roads, as well as other local roadways in Grant and Adams Counties.

The Advisory will go into effect at noon and is currently scheduled to last until 7 o'clock tonight, but could be amended if conditions change.

Two weeks ago, high winds caused a large dust storm in the Eastern part of the Columbia Basin that led to the closure of several major highways and was a factor in multiple vehicle collisions on I-90 near Ritzville.