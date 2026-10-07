Power Outage Impacts Over 400 Homes In Northeastern Douglas County

For the second time in the past two weeks, the lights are out for many residents in a rural portion of Douglas County.

The Douglas County PUD says about 400 customers are currently without power in extreme Northeastern Douglas County about 10-15 miles northwest of Grand Coulee.

PUD officials say the outage is being caused by a downed power line across State Route 174 near the area of Foster Creek.

Electrical service in the affected zone went down at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday and the PUD says it expects a "long repair process" before the lights are back on again.

Area in Northeastern Douglas County impacted by power outage. (photo credit: Facebook) Area in Northeastern Douglas County impacted by power outage. (photo credit: Facebook)

PUD crews will reportedly work around the clock until the necessary repairs are made to restore power.

The outage follows another in the same part of Douglas County that impacted nearly 500 customers late last month.