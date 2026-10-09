Othello Man Jailed Following High-Speed Pursuit

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he led them on a high-speed vehicle pursuit late Wednesday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it unfolded at around 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of West Hampton and South Reynolds Roads after receiving reports of a pickup truck swerving across both lanes of traffic with its hazard lights engaged.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over but the driver fled, leading them on a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 100 mph on West Bench Road and State Route 26.

After chasing the vehicle for roughly 10 minutes, the driver - 28-year-old Pedro Guillermo Cruz-Sanchez of Othello finally came to a voluntary stop in the 600 block of South Saddle Road.

Cruz-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for reckless driving, attempting to elude law enforcement, and DUI.