Friendly Card Game In Moses Lake Turns Violent, One Arrested For Stabbing Man In Back

A Grant County teenager is behind bars after police say a friendly game of cards in Moses Lake turned violent early Wednesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of disturbance at a residence in the 4900 block of Road I.6 Northeast at around 1 a.m., and arrived to find an injured man.

Investigators say it was soon learned that 18-year-old Brayden Clark had been playing cards with another man when an altercation occurred, which they say soon escalated, resulting in Clark using a knife to stab the man in the back.

The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment of his wounds, while Clark was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon – domestic violence.