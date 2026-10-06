PA Man Injured In Semi-Truck Crash On US Hwy 97 Near Blewett Pass

An out-of-state man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles north of the Blewett Pass Summit, when a semi-truck driven by 50-year-old Brian P. Braker of Catasauqua, Pa. crossed the center line, struck a road sign and several trees, and crashed into a ditch.

Braker sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.

Troopers say intoxicants did not play a role in the crash, whose cause remains under investigation.

A State Patrol report indicates the wreck prompted alternating single-lane traffic on the highway for about five hours.