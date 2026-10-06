Prescribed Burns Scheduled For Over 600 Acres Of Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat’l Forest

Autumnal prescribed burning operations are continuing on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest this week.

Officials say crews will conduct prescribed burns on up to 525 acres of the Naches Ranger District in the vicinity of Bald Mountain Road about 28 miles northwest of Yakima from Oct. 6-8.

Smoke from the operations will likely be visible from the areas of Naches, Nile-Cliffdell, Tieton, and Yakima.

To the north, prescribed burning will also continue on the Methow Valley Ranger District, where crews will attend to roughly 97 acres of the Upper Rendezvous Block 1A unit approximately eight miles northwest of Winthrop on Oct. 6.

Officials say smoke from this operation could be seen throughout the Methow Valley.

Meanwhile, a second prescribed burning operation on the Methow Valley Ranger District in the Hornet Draw area has been postponed due to unfavorable conditions.

As always, all prescribed fire activities on the National Forest are dependent on weather and other conditions and could be postponed or cancelled outright.