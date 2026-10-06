Woman Who Went Missing Near Coles Corner Found In Tumwater Canyon

A woman who went missing near Lake Wenatchee last weekend has been found alive in a nearby area of Chelan County.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Hyeson Choi was located early Tuesday along U.S. Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon.

Sheriff's officials issued a missing persons alert for Hyeson on Monday (Oct. 5) after she'd reportedly last been seen at around 9 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 4) in the vicinity of Coles Corner.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says Hyeson had sustained non-life-threatening injuries sometime between Saturday night and the time of her discovery and was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Moody tells KPQ News that the details surrounding Hyeson's disappearance remain unclear and are still being investigated.