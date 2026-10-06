Woman Who Went Missing Near Coles Corner Found In Tumwater Canyon

Woman Who Went Missing Near Coles Corner Found In Tumwater Canyon

photo credit: Facebook

A woman who went missing near Lake Wenatchee last weekend has been found alive in a nearby area of Chelan County.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Hyeson Choi was located early Tuesday along U.S. Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon.

Sheriff's officials issued a missing persons alert for Hyeson on Monday (Oct. 5) after she'd reportedly last been seen at around 9 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 4) in the vicinity of Coles Corner.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says Hyeson had sustained non-life-threatening injuries sometime between Saturday night and the time of her discovery and was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Moody tells KPQ News that the details surrounding Hyeson's disappearance remain unclear and are still being investigated.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: missing person, news, tumwater canyon
Categories: KPQ News

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