Citizen’s Tip Leads To Arrest Of Convicted Felon For Tagging In Othello Neighborhood

An Adams County man is in jail after police say a citizen's tip led to his arrest on several charges.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it began when the citizen called 9-1-1 to report a man applying graffiti to a fence in the vicinity of West June Street and South Andes Road near Othello on Oct. 1.

The suspect reportedly left the area before deputies arrived, but the tipster provided a description of their vehicle, which was found to be associated with a juvenile's arrest for graffiti at a park in the 600 block of Taylor Road in Othello later that same day.

Once again, deputies weren't able to intercept the vehicle before it departed the scene, but later that night, officers with the Othello Police Department spotted it within the city limits and notified the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and made contact with the vehicle's driver, 26-year-old Dario Ochoa of Othello, who also matched the description of the suspect seen applying graffiti by the witness earlier in the day.

While Ochoa was being detained, deputies located a firearm in his possession which he is not allowed to have due to being a convicted felon.

Ochoa was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.

Sheriff's officials say the investigation remains active.