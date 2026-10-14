Lind Man Killed After Crashing Into Tractor Trailer At High-Speed Near Moses Lake

An Adams County man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 1 p.m. on Road 3 Northeast a few miles east of Wheeler, when a sedan driven by 23-year-old Dawson Kilmer of Lind collided with a tractor trailer driven by 29-year-old Michael Tschetter of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Traffic investigators say Kilmer was traveling well above the posted speed limit of 60 mph when his vehicle went over a rise in the roadway with limited visibility near the intersection of Road U Northeast and collided with the truck.

Sheriff's officials say Kilmer's excessive speed appears to have made it impossible for him to stop without striking the truck's front end.

Kilmer suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Tschetter sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office says it's still being investigated if intoxicants played a role in the accident, which blocked traffic on the well-traveled road east of Moses Lake for over five hours.