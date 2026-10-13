Moses Lake Man Arrested For Following Driver Home, Brandishing & Firing Gun

A Moses Lake man was arrested Friday (Oct. 9) after police say he attempted to continue a road rage incident by following a driver to their home and threatening them.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence near Moses Lake after someone called 9-1-1 to report that a man had followed them home and brandished a firearm.

Investigators say after 33-year-old Kyle Steinke displayed the weapon, he accidentally discharged it while seated inside his vehicle in the victim's driveway.

Steinke was arrested at his home a short time later and booked into the Grant County Jail for reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, aiming or discharging a firearm, and the unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Sheriff's officials report the incident stemmed from an argument Steinke and the victim had while in traffic earlier that day.