Moses Lake Man Arrested For Following Driver Home, Brandishing & Firing Gun

Moses Lake Man Arrested For Following Driver Home, Brandishing & Firing Gun

photo credit: Getty

A Moses Lake man was arrested Friday (Oct. 9) after police say he attempted to continue a road rage incident by following a driver to their home and threatening them.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence near Moses Lake after someone called 9-1-1 to report that a man had followed them home and brandished a firearm.

Investigators say after 33-year-old Kyle Steinke displayed the weapon, he accidentally discharged it while seated inside his vehicle in the victim's driveway.

Steinke was arrested at his home a short time later and booked into the Grant County Jail for reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, aiming or discharging a firearm, and the unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Sheriff's officials report the incident stemmed from an argument Steinke and the victim had while in traffic earlier that day.

Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight

In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?

Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Filed Under: moses lake, news, road rage
Categories: KPQ News

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