Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Moses Lake Car Wash

Police in Grant County have apprehended a second suspect in connection to a burglary at a Moses Lake business earlier this month.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Kaitlyn Hember of Moses Lake was located and arrested Wednesday (Oct. 14) at a hotel in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake.

Hember had been wanted for her role in a burglary at a car wash in the 12000 block of North Frontage Road West on Oct. 3.

Investigators say video surveillance footage shows Ember and her accomplice, 27-year-old Jonathan Pray of Moses Lake, leaving the car wash shortly before the discovery of a cash box which had been forcibly opened inside one of its wash bays.

Pray was arrested on Oct. 6 and remains lodged at the Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Hember was also booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, and attempted third-degree theft.