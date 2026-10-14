Convicted Felon Gets 12 Years In Prison For Wenatchee Bank Robbery, His 7th In Washington State

A Chelan County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a Wenatchee bank last summer.

The 144-month sentence was handed down to 43-year-old Cameron Len Gaunt by U.S. District Court Judge Mary Dimke in Spokane on Tuesday.

Gaunt's sentence stems from his February guilty plea to charges connected with his robbery of a Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Wenatchee on Sept. 12, 2025.

Court documents indicate Gaunt has a lengthy criminal history and was on supervised release when he committed the robbery, less than three months after being discharged from federal Bureau of Prisons custody.

Prosecutors say Gaunt entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding $30,000 in cash with "No dye packs" and "No exploding bags."

The teller initially provided approximately $100 in bait bills, but after Gaunt demanded more and commented that he was “not going back to prison for such a small amount,” the teller surrendered the remaining cash in the drawer, totaling $2,462.

Wenatchee Police utilized video surveillance footage from the bank to identify Gaunt, who was then seen four days later, on Sept. 16, at a Chase bank branch in East Wenatchee, where he was recognized by employees who activated a silent alarm that led to his arrest.

Authorities say Gaunt's extensive history of crime spans over two decades and includes multiple convictions for forgery, drug offenses, firearms possession, and conspiracy to pass counterfeit notes, as well as seven separate bank robberies in Washington State.

“Bank robbery is a crime that terrorizes employees, disrupts communities, and endangers the public,” said FIrst Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano. “Gaunt has repeatedly demonstrated that he will not abide by the law or the conditions of supervision placed upon him. Today’s sentence reflects both the seriousness of his conduct and his long history of violent recidivism. This sentence also reflects the importance of our state partnerships, where, together, we work to remove dangerous offenders from our communities.”

“Even after convictions for seven bank robberies, among a long list of other crimes spanning over two decades, Mr. Gaunt still has not learned his lesson,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “We hope this sentence sends a strong message to him, and to other career criminals: the FBI and our partners remain dedicated to combating violent crime in its many forms and to keeping our Washington communities safe.”

“We’re grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for taking the lead in this case and for their strong partnership with our office,” stated Chelan County Prosecutor Robert Sealby. “Their work secured a significant federal sentence that holds the defendant accountable and protects the people of Chelan County.”

In addition to the prison term, Gaunt was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after serving his time.

The case was investigated by the Wenatchee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alison Gregoire of the Eastern District of Washington.