One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision Near Moses Lake, DUI Suspected – Vehicular Assault Charges Pending

One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5 p.m. on State Route 17 about three miles south of Moses Lake when an SUV driven by 30-year-old Iveth Hernandez of Moses Lake struck a sedan driven by 73-year-old Jerry Fike, also of Moses Lake.

Fike sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to an area hospital by a good Samaritan in a passing vehicle who witnessed the crash, while Hernandez escaped without injury.

Troopers say Hernandez was intoxicated when the crash occurred and caused the accident by running a stop sign as she turned onto the highway from Road 2 Southeast.

Hernandez is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

Traffic on the highway was snarled for several hours while investigators worked the scene.