One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision Near Moses Lake, DUI Suspected – Vehicular Assault Charges Pending
One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5 p.m. on State Route 17 about three miles south of Moses Lake when an SUV driven by 30-year-old Iveth Hernandez of Moses Lake struck a sedan driven by 73-year-old Jerry Fike, also of Moses Lake.
Fike sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to an area hospital by a good Samaritan in a passing vehicle who witnessed the crash, while Hernandez escaped without injury.
Troopers say Hernandez was intoxicated when the crash occurred and caused the accident by running a stop sign as she turned onto the highway from Road 2 Southeast.
Hernandez is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault.
Traffic on the highway was snarled for several hours while investigators worked the scene.
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