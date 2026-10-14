Wenatchee Police Investigating After Man Shows Up At Hospital ER With Stab Wounds

Police in Wenatchee are investigating a stabbing the occurred on Tuesday night.

The Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded to the emergency department at Confluence Health Hospital at around 9:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a man seeking treatment for wounds consistent with a stabbing.

Investigators say the man suffered wounds to his hands and wrists but wasn't able to identify his attacker or provide any other details about the incident.

Police did not specify where the stabbing took place and are still working to identify a suspect as the investigation continues.