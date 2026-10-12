Injured Hiker Rescued From Cutthroat Pass West Of Mazama

A hiker is recovering after becoming injured and requiring rescue in Okanogan County late last week.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says its Search & Rescue unit responded to reports of the injured hiker near Cutthroat Pass about 22 miles west of Mazama.

Search & Rescue volunteers hikes almost six miles to reach the hiker, who was carried halfway back to the trailhead on a wheeled litter.

A second group of volunteers then used a horse to transport the hiker the rest of the way to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead.

Sheriff's officials did not provide any details regarding the hiker's gender, age or place of residence or say what the nature of the injuries they sustained might have been.