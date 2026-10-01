East Wenatchee Rental Home Damaged By Fire, Three Residents Displaced

An East Wenatchee residence has damages following a Tuesday-evening fire.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says crews responded to the home in the 300 block of Eastmont Avenue at around 6:45 p.m., and arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from a window at the rear of the structure.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within about 15 minutes and say all three of the home's occupants made it out safely.

The home was being used as a rental and sustained enough damage to be considered uninhabitable.

Investigators say the blaze ignited in one of the home's bedrooms but its exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.