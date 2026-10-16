Convicted Felon Wanted For Attempted Burglaries In Cle Elum Arrested By King County Police

A Pierce County man is behind bars after police say he burglarized one business and attempted to break into several others in Kittitas County earlier this month.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says two men were seen trying to break in to three different businesses on First Street in Cle Elum in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

A short time later, the men were captured on video surveillance shattering the glass doors of a Snoqualmie Pass coffee shop and stealing alcohol and other items, plus an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators used video surveillance from multiple sources to identify the primary suspect as 43-year-old Timothy Thorn of Parkland, who was arrested this week and booked into the King County Jail.

Police say Thorn is facing burglary, theft, and malicious mischief charges in Kittitas County, and is also under investigation for burglaries in Kirkland, Mercer Island, Redmond, Shoreline, and Woodinville.

Thorn reportedly has an extensive criminal history that includes 23 previous felony convictions for various offenses.