One Dead, Another Injured After Fiery Crash In East Wenatchee

One person is dead and another has injuries following a single-vehicle accident near East Wenatchee late Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of 4th Street Southeast and South Van Well Avenue at around 11:45 p.m., after reports of a loud noise being heard and a vehicle that was on fire.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames with its lone passenger nearby outside the car and reports that the driver was trapped inside.

The passenger, a 27-year-old East Wenatchee man, sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital for treatment.

After crews with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department extinguished the flames, the driver was located deceased inside the wreckage. Police offered no identifying information about them.

Investigators say intoxicants and excessive speed appear to have both contributed to the accident, although officials did not offer any details about how the vehicle actually crashed or what might have caused the incident.