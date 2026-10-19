Autumn Brushfire Torches Tree At East Wenatchee Hydro Park

A late season brush fire in East Wenatchee prompted two separate responses from firefighters on Friday evening.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Jon Perry tells KPQ News the initial blaze was reported at around 7 p.m. at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park along State Route 28.

Perry says crews arrived to find about 1,000 square feet of grass ablaze, and that the flames had also spread to a tree.

After quickly stamping out the fire and returning to the station, crews had to make a second trip to the same location about an hour later, after the fire apparently rekindled.

Perry says firefighters finished the job fully on their second pass, and there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported.

He adds that the fire was almost certainly human-caused, but its exact source of ignition is currently unknown and under investigation.