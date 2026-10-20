Three Dogs Rescued From Wenatchee House Fire, Five Residents Displaced

A Wenatchee home has significant damage following a Tuesday morning fire.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 500 block of Chrisand Lane at around 7:50 a.m., after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke and flames at the rear of the two-story residence.

Fire Chief Jon Perry says crews arrived at the scene to find the home well involved.

"Our preliminary investigation shows the fire started on the exterior walls of the home and worked its way up into the attic. There was a pretty significant advancement of fire before we were even called. About half of the roof caved in. Once fires get up into the attic it can create a lot of challenges for us."

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two of its occupants showed up at the scene shortly after crews arrived to advise there were three dogs inside the residence.

Perry says all three of the animals were safely retrieved by firefighters and there were no injuries to pets or people.

The fire rendered the home uninhabitable, and the Greater Inland Northwest chapter of the American Red Cross is now providing assistance to the five residents who have been displaced.

Perry says it appears that an electrical issue may have sparked the fire near some rabbit cages that were located along the rear exterior of the home, but the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.