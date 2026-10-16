Man Rescued After Falling Into Grain Silo Near Moses Lake

A Grant County man is recovering after being trapped inside a grain silo and requiring rescue on Thursday night.

Authorities say the man in his 60s slipped while working at the silo and became trapped in an auger at the top of the structure in the 15000 block of Road 5 Southeast near Moses Lake at around 8:45 p.m.

Crews from Grant County Fire Districts No. 4 and 5 responded to the scene along with a technical rescue team and were able to free the man in less than an hour.

He was then airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.