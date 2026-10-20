Othello Felon Arrested For Tagging Facing Additional Charges After Narcotics Discovery

An Adams County man accused of tagging property in an Othello neighborhood earlier this month is now facing charges for additional crimes.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Dario Ochoa was arrested after being linked to spray painting graffiti on a fence in the area of West June Street and South Andes Road on Oct. 1.

Ochoa was booked into the Adams County Jail, where he has since remained on charges of third-degree malicious mischief and illegal possession of a firearm.

On Monday (Oct. 19), a search warrant was served on Ochoa's vehicle, which was seized during his arrest earlier in the month.

Inside the vehicle, investigators say they uncovered 19 baggies of suspected narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine, along with scales, drug packaging materials, and ammunition consistent with the firearm Ochoa was charged with illegally possessing.

In light of the discoveries, Sheriff's officials say they are recommending additional charges associated with the possession, distribution, and sale of illegal narcotics against Ochoa to the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.