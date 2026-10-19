WA State A.G. Finds New Year’s Eve Inmate Death At Grant County Jail “Accidental”

An independent investigation has found that an inmate who passed away at the Grant County Jail two years ago died from natural causes.

The Washington State Attorney General's Office conducted the investigation into the death of 31-year-old Richard Lambert, who was found dead inside his cell at the jail on New Year's Eve, 2024.

The A.G.'s Office determined that Lambert's death was 'accidental,' and caused by sepsis that occurred from peritonitis he suffered following a bicycle accident shortly before he was arrested and booked into the jail.

Investigators also concluded that Lambert's condition was unknown to the arresting officers and all jail staff.