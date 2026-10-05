Police Arrest Man For Alleged Spray Painting Of Graffiti In Othello Neighborhood

An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he was linked to the tagging of property in an Othello neighborhood over the weekend.

The Othello Police Department says it happened Friday (Oct. 4) at around 6 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a man applying graffiti to a residential fence in the 900 block of South Cobblestone Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover a white vinyl fence with freshly sprayed graffiti in yellow paint and contacted a male subject about a block away from the crime scene.

The man was found to be in possession of a can of yellow spray paint and was also identified as the person seen tagging the fence by the caller who made the initial report.

In light of the findings, police arrested 56-year-old Nestor Romero-Morales and booked him into the Adams County Jail for second-degree malicious mischief.

Investigators allege Romero-Morales damaged roughly 30 horizontal feet of the fence by spray painting it with graffiti.