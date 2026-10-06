Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Okanogan County Man

Authorities in Okanogan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for 38-year-old Derek McNeil.

Officials did not indicate when McNeil was last seen or his place of residence, but say he is the subject of a welfare check whom they have not been able to locate.

McNeil is described as being Caucasian, standing 6'0" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Derek McNeil (photo credit: Facebook) Derek McNeil (photo credit: Facebook)

The Sheriff's Office says McNeil is known to frequent the towns of Omak and Oroville, and might currently be in either of these locales.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McNeil or who thinks they might have seen him in recent days is being asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232, referencing Case #S26-06187.