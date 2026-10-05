Authorities Seek Help In Locating Woman Who Went Missing Near Coles Corner

Authorities in North Central Washington are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for 28-year-old Hyeson Choi, who was last seen at just after 9 p.m. last Thursday, Oct. 3, in the vicinity of Coles Corner.

Hyeson is described as being of Asian descent, standing 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with dark eyes and dark hair.

Hyeson typically wears glasses and was last seen in a light gray jacket with faux fur trim, light-colored sweatpants, and pink Alta brand sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hyeson or who thinks they might have seen her since the night of Oct. 3 is being asked to contact law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1.