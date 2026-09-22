Mystery Power Outage Impacts Almost 400 Customers In Rural Douglas County Near Grand Coulee

The lights are back on in a very remote area of Douglas County, after being out for about an hour on Monday (Sept. 21).

Officials with the Douglas County PUD say the power outage impacted nearly 400 homes in extreme Northeastern Douglas County in the Nilles area about 10 to 15 miles northwest of Grand Coulee.

Utility crews were reportedly unable to pinpoint the exact location and cause of the outage but were able to restore electrical service after powering down and re-energizing several primary lines connected to a substation in the area.

Anyone who is still without power is being asked to contact the PUD right away.